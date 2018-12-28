To ensure 100 per cent results, Telangana government schools to conduct model SSC exams from Jan 2

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To improve the results of students in government schools, the Department of School Education is working hard on the students appearing for the Class 10 examinations.With the focus on ensuring that each student who appears for the SSC examination clears it, this year, the department has decided to set not just the final Board examination papers but also the revision test papers for all subjects.

All 56 papers of 20 marks each, albeit a revision test, would serve as a mock exam just to give the students the feel of the Boards and also help students to understand areas they need to focus on. By December 31, all government schools under the DSE across the State will receive these papers.

“In the last exam most students failed in Math and Science so we have decided to focus on revisions. From January 2 for the next 3-4 days students will do revision and then appear for the practice test which has been prepared by a panel of experts,” explained B Venkata Narassama, District Education Officer, Hyderabad.

In addition, the DSE has also organised a day-long orientation programme for Math and Science teachers on how to conduct revision, evaluation of answer sheets and helping students clear backlogs.

Focus on below average students

Like every year this year too the two hours of extra classes before and after school is being conducted. “The focus is to ensure the below average students get proper training and they are able to secure at least the pass marks. Slip tests and practising previous years question papers is also being done,” said P Sarotham Reddy, president of the Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union (PRTU).

In SSC 2018, government school students secured 71.14 pass percentage as against the backwards Welfare Schools who topped with 96.18 pass percentage. While the pass percentage had jumped by over five per cent in 2018, it is significant to note that of the 493 schools a paltry 30 schools secured 100 per cent pass percentage.The pass percentage across State was 83.78.