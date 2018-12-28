Telangana stands third in execution of Sustainable Development Goals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana was ranked third in the country according to the NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index Baseline Report - 2018 in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Number 3 - ‘Good Health and Well-being’.

SDGs are a set of 16 goals and 169 targets, set to measure and track development in various spheres until 2030. The index provides a holistic view of economic, social and environmental status of all States and Union territories in the country.

The ‘Good Health and Well-being’ goal (SDG-3) ensures that people enjoy a level of health that enables them to lead a socially and economically productive life and end preventable deaths across all ages.

While Kerala and Tamil Nadu leads in the SDG-3 implementation, Telangana stands in the third position.

Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) in the State is currently at 81, against the target of 70. Under-five mortality rate per 1000 live births is at 32, against a target of 11. The percentage of children between 12-23 months fully immunised is 68 against a target of 100.

Apart from this, the State stood in third position in ranking of SDG-10, which rates ‘Reduced Inequalities’.