Your faith is faith but my faith isn’t?: Owaisi on Triple Talaq criminalisation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AIMIM continuing its vehement opposition maintained that the Triple Talaq Bill was in opposition as it interfered with the faith of Muslims. The party, represented by its president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, rejected the Bill.

“Your faith is faith but my faith isn’t. Is not this a cultural violation,” Owaisi said. Owaisi was one among the 11 who voted against the bill on a day that saw heated deliberations on the proposed bill in the Lok Sabha. “Homosexuality has been decriminalised and you are criminalising Triple Talaq,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi also raised objections against the punishment imposed on the perpetrator, according to the Bill. He cited examples on how accident, adultery and Hindu personal law penalises for just one or three years in violating the provisions, “..it is against the Constitution that Muslim men have to spend 3 years in jail.”