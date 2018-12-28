Home States Telangana

Your faith is faith but my faith isn’t?: Owaisi on Triple Talaq criminalisation

The AIMIM continuing its vehement opposition maintained that the Bill was in opposition as it interfered with the faith of Muslims. 

Published: 28th December 2018 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AIMIM continuing its vehement opposition maintained that the Triple Talaq Bill was in opposition as it interfered with the faith of Muslims. The party, represented by its president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, rejected the Bill.

“Your faith is faith but my faith isn’t.  Is not this a cultural violation,” Owaisi said. Owaisi was one among the 11 who voted against the bill on a day that saw heated deliberations on the proposed bill in the Lok Sabha. “Homosexuality has been decriminalised and you are criminalising Triple Talaq,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi also raised objections against the punishment imposed on the perpetrator, according to the Bill. He cited examples on how accident, adultery and Hindu personal law penalises for just one or three years in violating the provisions, “..it is against the Constitution that Muslim men have to spend 3 years in jail.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Triple Talaq Bill Asaduddin Owaisi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp