Cops deny permission to Dawat-e-Islami for meet in Telangana

The organisers have been informed that it would not be appropriate to give permission because of the prevailing law and order situation, DCP Amber Kishore Jha said.

Published: 29th December 2018 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Police have denied permission to Dawat-e-Islam, an organisation, to hold a two-day religious meet 'Ijtema' from Saturday in view of the law and order situation here.

The organisers have been informed that it would not be appropriate to give permission because of the prevailing law and order situation, a deputy commissioner of police Amber Kishore Jha told PTI.

Asked if the organisation is Pakistan-based, the official said it is registered in India but enquiries showed that it claims to be a wing of an international organisation.

''However, I am not concerned about whether it is from Pakistan or not. Our concern is that the prevailing situation does not allow any kind of statement which will vitiate the peaceful atmosphere,'' he said.

''So, we have refused the permission on the grounds of law and order,'' he said.

BJP MLA-elect Raja Singh told PTI that he had voiced opposition to the event, claiming that Dawat-e-Islami is from Pakistan and that its programmes were banned even there.

He said he had submitted a representation to the city police commissioner opposing permission to the proposed programme.

For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
