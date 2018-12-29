Hello Democracy! 9 State MPs say ‘yes’ to Women’s Reservation Bill

Donita Jose By

HYDERABAD: In a unique drive led by a collective for women ‘Shakti’, 500 women from all over the country gave a phone call to the Members of Parliament of MPs, explaining how important the Women’s Reservation Bill was. From Telangana, at least 9 MPs, 8 of which were from the ruling TRS, gave a verbal ‘yes’ to the Bill.

The campaign, titled ‘Call Your MP’, was launched on Thursday and received a nod from 126 MPs across the country from 23 parties across 21 states. All nine MPs from Telangana, comprising TRS and AIMIM leaders, said they would start the discussion around the bill and possibly have it tabled during the present or forthcoming Lok Sabha sessions. Incidentally, Nizamabad MP Kavitha Kalvakuntla who on previous occasions has been supportive towards the bill remained inaccessible to the volunteers.

However Asaduddin Owaisi, the only non-TRS MP of the lot. “When we reached out to Asaduddin he said he would have no issues with it, but his focus would be on improving representation for Muslim women,” said Tara Krishnaswamy, co-founder of ‘Shakti’. The campaign managed to call 373 Lok Sabha MPs of who 128 responded.

But where is the will? “Such a campaign is very crucial because since it has been four and a half years since the bill was proposed and it is yet to be tabled in the Parliament. The government has promised to bring it in and with this exercise at least we have realised that opposition party is also on the same page so the only thing preventing equal representation to women is political will. With this move we hope at least the lawmakers discuss,” added Tara.

The campaign saw women calling up their respective state’s elected representatives and telling them how crucial such a bill was. “I never knew I could call up an MP so easily. But I did. Some of them patiently heard me out and agreed to take it up in the Parliament if the Speaker gives them time,” noted Spurthi Kolipaka, a campaigner who volunteered to call MPs in State.

“In a short span of 2.5 hours, the Shakti - Call Your MP campaign called 373 Lok Sabha MPs, of which 128 MPs answered. 126 of the 128 MPs said they support the Bill and will try to raise it in Parliament this Winter Session,” said ‘Shakti’. Shakti is a non-partisan inclusive platform of women across who have joined hands, regardless of region, caste, creed, ideology and setting aside our differences with a single-minded objective to get more women elected as MLAs and MPs. (You can access the campaign website at bit.ly/ShaktiCall)