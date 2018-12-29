Officials pull off a hasty public hearing for whose sake?

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Emmennar Pharma Private Limited, a pharmaceutical company based out of Hyderabad, is all set to start a drug manufacturing unit in Peddapally, Jadcherla. In fact, it looks as though the company and the government are so ‘eager’ to get the unit set up. A public hearing, which was supposed to discuss the pros and cons of having the pharma centre with the people of the village, was carelessly and hastily conducted by the government authorities here on Friday.

Apparently, the hearing meant to serve no other purpose than keeping people in the dark about the short-term and long-term repercussions of the pharma unit. The people were not informed about the environmental and health concerns it might entail. In fact, there was reportedly no publicity or awareness drives conducted with regard to the hearing. The officials hastily announced the hearing in one of the villages in Peddapally at 9 am and conducted it two hours later. The Joint Collector, who participated in the meeting, hardly stayed for about an hour or so.

Interestingly, the RDO and tehsildar, who were given the task of carrying it forward, wrapped it up in just 15 minutes or so. The abrupt nature of the whole meeting gives room for the suspicion that the government authorities have been colluding with the company. Further, the deployment of a large battalion of police personnel -- three times as big as the people present in the meeting -- makes it clear that they were leaving no stones unturned to keep the meeting going without dissent.

Speaking to Express, the people in the village alleged that the revenue officials, who were given the task of acquiring the land for the PRRLi project, just mentioned the setting up of the drug company in passing. They said that they were not given any say in the matter. Some of the elderly who attended the meeting alleged that despite raising objections the company officials and the government went along with the project.

‘Unit should be near railway station’

According to initial proposal by pharma company, the unit was not supposed to be set up near a village, major lakes, fields, or reservoirs; but outside 5km radius of a railway station.