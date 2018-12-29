Home States Telangana

Officials pull off a hasty public hearing for whose sake?

Emmennar Pharma Private Limited, a pharmaceutical company based out of Hyderabad, is all set to start a drug manufacturing unit in Peddapally, Jadcherla.

Published: 29th December 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By K Amruth Rao
Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Emmennar Pharma Private Limited, a pharmaceutical company based out of Hyderabad, is all set to start a drug manufacturing unit in Peddapally, Jadcherla. In fact, it looks as though the company and the government are so ‘eager’ to get the unit set up. A public hearing, which was supposed to discuss the pros and cons of having the pharma centre with the people of the village, was carelessly and hastily conducted by the government authorities here on Friday. 

Apparently, the hearing meant to serve no other purpose than keeping people in the dark about the short-term and long-term repercussions of the pharma unit. The people were not informed about the environmental and health concerns it might entail. In fact, there was reportedly no publicity or awareness drives conducted with regard to the hearing. The officials hastily announced the hearing in one of the villages in Peddapally at 9 am and conducted it two hours later. The Joint Collector, who participated in the meeting, hardly stayed for about an hour or so. 

Interestingly, the RDO and tehsildar, who were given the task of carrying it forward, wrapped it up in just 15 minutes or so. The abrupt nature of the whole meeting gives room for the suspicion that the government authorities have been colluding with the company. Further, the deployment of a large battalion of police personnel -- three times as big as the people present in the meeting -- makes it clear that they were leaving no stones unturned to keep the meeting going without dissent. 

Speaking to Express, the people in the village alleged that the revenue officials, who were given the task of acquiring the land for the PRRLi project, just mentioned the setting up of the drug company in passing. They said that they were not given any say in the matter. Some of the elderly who attended the meeting alleged that despite raising objections the company officials and the government went along with the project. 

‘Unit should be near railway station’

According to initial proposal by pharma company, the unit was not supposed to be set up near a village, major lakes, fields, or reservoirs; but outside 5km radius of a railway station.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Emmennar Pharma Private Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp