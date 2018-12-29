Home States Telangana

Search for land begins as K Chandrasekhar Rao wants TRS office in Delhi

Accordingly, TRS MPs along with Vastu expert Suddala Sudhakar Teja examined some sites in Delhi.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to construct a building for TRS office in Delhi. The TRS leaders are on the job of identification of the land. The party has decided to complete the construction of the building within three months time. 

Accordingly, TRS MPs along with Vastu expert Suddala Sudhakar Teja examined some sites in Delhi. A believer in the occult sciences, Rao invited Sudhakar Teja to Delhi to select the land which should be vastu compliant, sources said.  

As per norms, the Central government is likely to allot 1,000 square yards of land in Delhi for the construction of the party office of any political party. Once, the Central government allots the land, TRS would start constructing the office building, sources said. 

Rao is likely to lay foundation stone for the party office building after Sankranti. There are no good days till Sankranti, Rao would once again go to Delhi after Sankranti and lay foundation to the party office building, sources said. The building would be constructed in two to three months time, party sources said.  0The new office building for TRS in Delhi would help Rao to meet people and take up Federal Front activities, source said.

KTR wants eligible voters to be enrolled in the electoral list.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon the party leaders to see that every eligible voter is enrolled in the voters’ lists.

The Election Commission gave one month time for enrolment of new voters and also the inclusion of names of people whose names were deleted from rolls recently. 

“The entire rank and file of the party should help the voters in enrolling their names in the electoral rolls during the current revision of the voters’ lists,” Rama Rao directed the party leaders.

Addressing party general secretaries at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Rama Rao wanted them to coordinate with local MLAs and Assembly segment in-charges to ensure that every eligible voter was enrolled in the State. 

Rama Rao also directed the general secretaries to tour the districts and guide the party workers during the next one month for enrolment of voters. 

TRS would also set up a special team at Telangana Bhavan for better coordination in enrolling the new voters. Meanwhile, he said the selection of lands for the construction of the party offices was completed in 20 districts. 

‘KCR not interested in growth of BCs in politics’ 

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao alleged that CM KCR was not interested in the growth of BCs in politics. Speaking at the former minister and ex-MLA of Khairatabad P Janardhan Reddy’s death anniversary on Friday, he alleged that KCR brought an ordinance decreasing the reservations to BCs in the Panchayat Raj polls. He said they would knock the doors of the SC against the State government’s ordinance.

‘Cong has no right to speak on BCs issue’ 

Former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav claimed that TRS was the champion of BCs and the Opposition Congress has no right to speak on the issues related to BCs as it failed to protect them in the past. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he alleged that the Congress leaders were in desperation after the defeat in the recent Assembly elections and they were speaking as per their whims. TRS would never render injustice to BCs and it would give nominated posts soon to them, he said. 

