Town Planning a revenue earner for cash-strapped GHMC 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the cash-strapped Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Town Planning wing has turned out to be a major revenue churner with its property tax collection. In 2018, the wing has collected a total of Rs 765.70 crore between January to December 2018 towards building permission fee. During the same period, it issued as many as 14,415 building permissions and 1,557 Occupancy Certificates.

The GHMC has been granting building permissions and occupancy certificates through Online Building Plan Approval System (Development Permission Management System).

The Transfer Development Right (TDR) Policy under Road Widening Concessions is yielding positive results. During 2018, TDR certificates have been issued for as many as 138 properties.

The GHMC officials said that acquisition of properties through private negotiations under Land Acquisition Act is one of the best initiatives that is applauded throughout the country. The State government has also introduced New TDR Policy in the State in December last year.

ECBC

Telangana is the first State in the country to adopt the Energy Conservation of Building Code (ECBC) code. GHMC has adopted ECBC, for compliance of energy efficiency in buildings.