Treating anaemia with iron supplements doing more harm than good?

HYDERABAD: For decades, prescribing iron supplements has been the norm in treating anaemia, which affects over half of the women in the country in some point in their lives. However, there is a need to rethink the way anaemia is being tackled if any real progress is to be made, believe researchers at Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) who have begun taking steps in this direction.

NIN has initiated various studies and several more are in the pipeline to understand nutritional factors that cause anaemia. Although studies conducted in India and abroad have pointed to factors other than iron-deficiency causing anaemia, nothing concrete has been understood about the phenomenon yet.

To better understand other factors that could be responsible for triggering a dip in haemoglobin, National Institute of Nutrition has started a community-based study on the intake of iron supplements and multiple micronutrients with adolescents from different States as its sample. This, apart from its basic laboratory-based cell-lines and animal models studies to understand the impact of micronutrients on iron absorption and its mechanism.

A study by Dr G Bhanuprakash Reddy on micronutrient intake in 300 adults found that several individuals consumed adequate quantities of iron, but were still anaemic. The study reported that although 30 per cent of the study sample was anaemic, only 14.3 per cent suffered from anaemia-related to iron-deficiency, sounding alarm bells on how the treatment for dearth of haemoglobin has, so far, been incorrect as consumption of iron in excess can adversely affect health.

