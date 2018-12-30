Home States Telangana

Adilabad shivers at 3°C as cold wave grips Telangana

Though minimum temperatures were above normal level for the past few days, Saturday saw a drastic drop in minimum temperatures across the State.

Published: 30th December 2018 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With most districts recording below normal temperatures of up to 7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the State has been gripped by a stinging cold. Mercury levels dipped to an unprecedented 3 degrees Celsius at Bheempoor in Adilabad and certain parts of Asifabad as per Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). 

Medak shivered at 7 degrees Celsius even as a cold wave swept Hyderabad and parts of Rangareddy and Warangal Rural districts, with temperature touching 10 degrees Celsius in the capital city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of an equally cold Sunday and predicted cold waves at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Peddapalle, Warangal(Urban), Warangal(Rural), Rangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Sangareddy and Nizamabad districts. 

“It is most likely that the wee hours of Monday will be extremely cold as it is during dawn that mercury levels dip to the lowest level,” an official with the IMD said. 

The drop in temperature can be attributed to cold and dry winds blowing in from the north, an IMD meteorologist said. Before that, warm and moist winds from the east and west were blowing into the state, resulting in above normal temperatures.

