Andhra Pradesh advocates call on SC for urgent hearing

Published: 30th December 2018 05:45 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Apex Court closed for the festive season from December 17 to the first week of January 2019, members of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates’ Association were left with no option but to join the new High Court of AP State on the due date of January 1.

As a result, on Friday the general body of the association resolved to move the Supreme Court seeking three months time to shift to new high court in AP or till completion of the temporary building meant to house the AP High Court. 

Pursuant to the resolution adopted by APHCAA on Friday, vice-president of the association K Sitaram and others reached New Delhi and approached the vacation officer along with their counsel with a plea to consider hearing their case urgently. The vacation officer is learnt to have assured them that a decision will be taken on Sunday.  

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad High Court issued orders for continuation of the staff attached to 14 judges in the common high court, who shall soon be judges of the AP HC at Amaravati with effect from January 1, 2019.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

