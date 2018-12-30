Home States Telangana

‘Congress crocodile tears after thwarting TRS bid to raise BC quota pure idiocy’ 

Also in Rao’s line of fire was the BJP. “We have requested [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi to give the State the freedom to increase total reservations in the State.

Published: 30th December 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 05:35 AM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday |R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asserted that reservation in the panchayat elections to be held before January 10 would be limited to 50 per cent as per directions of the Supreme Court and Congress leaders “like idiots” were making a fuss over the issue. “All that the party’s leaders say on BC reservation is stupidity. When they exhibit sheer idiocy, we will have to call them idiots,” Rao quipped. 

“The TRS government had worked towards 61.19 per cent reservation in panchayat raj elections, but Congress sarpanch from Rangareddy district Swapna Reddy and Congress leader and Sarpanches Association head Gopal Reddy approached the High Court against us. When the court struck down the Act, we approached the Supreme Court and as per the apex court’s order, we brought out an ordinance. The Congress party which moved the High Court against 61.19 per cent reservation is now conducting all party meetings and shedding crocodile tears,” Rao alleged.

“The Assembly speaker and Council chairman under the TRS government were BC leaders. We have opened toddy shops in Hyderabad and constructed 261 residential schools for them. We have also distributed 74 lakh sheep to BCs,” Rao said, listing out some of the initiatives taken by the pink party for the welfare of the groups.

Also in Rao’s line of fire was the BJP. “We have requested [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi to give the State the freedom to increase total reservations in the State. The matter is still pending with Modi. State BJP leaders have no guts to talk to him on the issue,” Rao said. “Even the drubbing in the recent Assembly elections has not driven sense into BJP and Congress leaders,” Rao said. 

Assembly sans Opposition?
Will the Assembly have any Opposition, a reporter asked the Chief Minister after the recent merger of Congress Legislature Party with that of the TRS in the Council. “Opposition does exist in the Assembly. But if 13 Congress MLAs want to join the TRS, what’s to be done?” he said. 

