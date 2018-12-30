Home States Telangana

High time! Governor ESL Narasimhan asked to expedite fake certificate case

Years later the DSE still awaits reports on the issue and has not bothered to weed out the teachers who got jobs on the basis of fake certificates.

Published: 30th December 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Governor ESL Narasimhan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With no action taken on the decade-old case of 878 government school teachers submitting fake education qualification certificates, M Padmanabha Reddy, Secretary of Forum for Good Governance, wrote a letter to Governor ESL Narasimhan on Friday, urging him to instruct the investigating authorities to expedite the enquiry process and file the charge sheets. 

Pointing out in his letter that these teachers who submitted the fake certificates are presently working in government schools, Reddy said the future of the students cannot be left in the hands of teachers who neither have the knowledge nor any moral values. 

Pointing out the flaws in the ongoing investigation, Reddy said that the CID, since 2013, is yet to initiate any action due to lack of clarification from the UGC on the issue.  

‘Clear case of cheating’

Pointing out to the ridiculousness of the reasoning, as UGC is a body that deals with universities and not schools, Reddy said in his letter: “It is not clear in what way the UGC comes into the picture in the criminal case of getting jobs with fake certificates. It is a clear case of cheating and forgery.

The persons involved should have been suspended and criminal prosecution launched.” Along with CID enquiring into the issue, the DSE had also ordered all District Education Officers to enquire against the 878 teachers. Years later the DSE still awaits reports on the issue and has not bothered to weed out the teachers who got jobs on the basis of fake certificates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ESL Narasimhan Fake certificate case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp