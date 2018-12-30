High time! Governor ESL Narasimhan asked to expedite fake certificate case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With no action taken on the decade-old case of 878 government school teachers submitting fake education qualification certificates, M Padmanabha Reddy, Secretary of Forum for Good Governance, wrote a letter to Governor ESL Narasimhan on Friday, urging him to instruct the investigating authorities to expedite the enquiry process and file the charge sheets.

Pointing out in his letter that these teachers who submitted the fake certificates are presently working in government schools, Reddy said the future of the students cannot be left in the hands of teachers who neither have the knowledge nor any moral values.

Pointing out the flaws in the ongoing investigation, Reddy said that the CID, since 2013, is yet to initiate any action due to lack of clarification from the UGC on the issue.

‘Clear case of cheating’

Pointing out to the ridiculousness of the reasoning, as UGC is a body that deals with universities and not schools, Reddy said in his letter: “It is not clear in what way the UGC comes into the picture in the criminal case of getting jobs with fake certificates. It is a clear case of cheating and forgery.

The persons involved should have been suspended and criminal prosecution launched.” Along with CID enquiring into the issue, the DSE had also ordered all District Education Officers to enquire against the 878 teachers. Years later the DSE still awaits reports on the issue and has not bothered to weed out the teachers who got jobs on the basis of fake certificates.