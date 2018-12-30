Recruits, academy staff advised to wear masks in SVP NPA

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On account of the death of IPS officer and deputy director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA) Madhukar Shetty, who was initially suspected to have died from swine flu, the officials of the academy have instructed the new IPS probationers of the 71 Regular Recruit (RR) batch, who joined the academy 10 days ago, and the academy staff to take precautionary measures by wearing medicated masks.

Sources told Express that a special swine flu screening camp will be held at the National Police Academy.

“The academy medical officer has suggested that in case any staff or IPS probationers were down with a headache, cold, cough and fever, they should visit academy dispensary as soon as possible. They must also be isolated so that we are able to give them proper treatment,” sources said.

Rajeev Sabharwal, Joint Director of NPA and Tactic Teams Head, instructed the probationers to wear light winter clothing and take good care of their physical fitness.

As many as 200 probationers, including 15 foreigners, are part of the 71 Regular Recruit batch that joined the academy on December 17.

Of the 200 probationers, at least 45 have left for IAS training and there are around 150 IPS probationers, including foreigners, who are undergoing training.

“To avoid cold conditions, we will change the timings for the first schedule of training during the winter session,” officials of the academy said.

The body of NPA deputy director Madhukar Shetty, who passed away on Friday night, was shifted to the academy on Saturday. Senior officials of the NPA and personnel from the Cyberabad police department paid homage to the senior official.

His body was later shifted to Mangalore the same night. The funeral will be conducted on Sunday.