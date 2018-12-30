Shias object to group’s poor portrayal in Telugu film

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad-based Shia group has filed a complaint with the police against the makers of the upcoming Tollywood movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama for allegedly portraying ‘maatam’ or Shia mourning in a violent manner.

The movie’s one minute and 49-second trailer consists of a scene showing the protagonist, Ram Charan Teja, use zanjeer—an instrument used by Shia Muslims to flagellate themselves during the mourning of Muharram—as a weapon to kill others. The group, Shia Companions, in a written letter to the Station House Officer of Dabeerpura police station urged it to take action against Boyapati Srinivas, writer and director of the movie, Teja and DVV Entertainment for ‘hurting religious sentiments’.

Syed Ali Jaffry of Shia Companions, who is also the General Secretary of BJP’s Minority Morcha said, “The actor Ram Charan appears with zanjeer and attacks his enemies. The makers have portrayed a holy object of maatam­­­—zanjeer—as a weapon. This is highly objectionable and hurts religious sentiments.” However, Dabeerpura police officials denied receiving any complaint.