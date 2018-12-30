Home States Telangana

Shias object to group’s poor portrayal in Telugu film

However, Dabeerpura police officials denied receiving any complaint. 

Published: 30th December 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad-based Shia group has filed a complaint with the police against the makers of the upcoming Tollywood movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama for allegedly portraying ‘maatam’ or Shia mourning in a violent manner.  

The movie’s one minute and 49-second trailer consists of a scene showing the protagonist, Ram Charan Teja, use zanjeer—an instrument used by Shia Muslims to flagellate themselves during the mourning of Muharram—as a weapon to kill others. The group, Shia Companions, in a written letter to the Station House Officer of Dabeerpura police station urged it to take action against Boyapati Srinivas, writer and director of the movie, Teja and DVV Entertainment for ‘hurting religious sentiments’. 

Syed Ali Jaffry of Shia Companions, who is also the General Secretary of BJP’s Minority Morcha said, “The actor Ram Charan appears with zanjeer and attacks his enemies. The makers have portrayed a holy object of maatam­­­—zanjeer—as a weapon. This is highly objectionable and hurts religious sentiments.” However, Dabeerpura police officials denied receiving any complaint. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Shia group

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp