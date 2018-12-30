Top priority for irrigation, education, health sectors says K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday claimed that his government would accord top priority to medical and health, education and irrigation sectors.

“While continuing to focus on the irrigation sectors, in the future, we will give emphasis to medical and health and education sectors as well,” said Rao at a review meeting in Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday.

Rao instructed officials to conduct medical camps for screening problems related to ear, nose and throat (ENT) and teeth as was done recently through the Kanti Velugu programme, a universal eye care programme implemented across the State.

He expressed satisfaction over the programme being implemented across the State. “The programme has been immensely useful to the people,” he said and directed officials to start ENT screening camps in February. The health profile of each and every individual will be prepared after these tests. Based on this profile, the health status of every individual in the State should be prepared, added Rao.

Rao also instructed the officials to expedite the construction of lift irrigation projects of Kaleshwaram, Palamuru-Rangareddy, Sitarama, Dindi and renovation of Sri Ram Sagar Project.

He wanted Irrigation Department officials to prepare a draft on the current status of each and every project in the State. “The draft should contain details of leftover works, amount required and drawbacks in constructions, if any,” he said.

“Adequate funds will be provided in the 2019-20 Budget too for the irrigation sector, in addition to mobilising funds from various other sources,” the Chief Minister declared.

“However, in the wake of Lok Sabha elections, there is a possibility that the Centre may present vote on account budget,” Rao said.

Vote On Account Budget?

K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked Finance officials to commence the Budget exercise for 2019-20 financial year. In view of elections to Lok Sabha, the Central government is likely to present Vote on Account for the next financial year. Due to this, a clear picture of the Union Budget might not emerge. “There will not be any clear indication as to how much financial assistance the State will receive from the Centre if it presents a vote on account Budget,” the Chief Minister observed.

He wanted Finance officials to take a call whether to introduce a full-fledged State budget for the next financial year or present a vote on account budget and go for a full one at a later stage taking into consideration the policy framework of the new government at the Centre. The Chief Minister said that in addition to Aasara pensions, every promise made in the elections should be implemented and hence necessary allocation of funds should be made in the 2019-20 Budget.