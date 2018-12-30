Home States Telangana

‘We will chalk out an agenda for Federal Front within two weeks’

The agenda for the proposed Federal Front will be announced in the next 15 days, announced TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday. 

Published: 30th December 2018 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (right) greets Governor ESL Narasimhan after his press conference on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The agenda for the proposed Federal Front will be announced in the next 15 days, announced TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday. 

Speaking to reporters, Rao said that he spoke to CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on what line should be adopted while floating the Federal Front — which would be sans Congress and BJP.

Rao said that during his recent stay in Delhi, he also spoke to economists on the issue. “I am consulting with everyone to prepare a new economic and agriculture agenda for the country. My aim is that the agenda of the Federal Front should benefit the people of this country. We will bring political pressure on governments to implement the agenda of the Federal Front and build up consensus among all the regional parties,” Rao said.

“We (like-minded leaders) will sit down together and chalk out the plans for the Federal Front in the next 15 days,” Rao said. 

He said that he explained Prime Minister Narendra Modi about purification of land records, implementation of Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima in the State and explained the need to enhance the MSP for various crops. 

Asked whether there was any need to amend the Constitution for implementing the agenda, which advocates for a ‘federal spirit’, Rao said: “So many countries came up with new Constitutions. We too have amended the Constitution 380 times,” Rao said. He added that they would achieve the “goal” to some extent before the Lok Sabha elections.

Oath-taking a mere ceremony
Responding to repeated questions on when the MLA-elects would be sworn in, he said,”The Assembly is now in motion. The elected MLAs are MLAs by all means. Oath-taking is a mere formality. MLAs took oath after 53 days after the elections once in combined AP,” Rao said, avoiding a direct reply on the date of the event.

