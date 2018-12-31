Home States Telangana

Bars, clubs, wine shops to stay open for an extra hour in Hyderabad

From the month of August this year, pubs and bars were given permissions to be open till 1 am on Friday and Saturday nights.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The New Year’s eve is that night of the year when people generally take a break from their routine life and get on the ‘spiritual road’. Lucky for them, unlike other nights when bars close down by 12 pm, December 31 will see them closed only by 1 am.

The Telangana State Prohibition and Excise Department’s principal secretary Somesh Kumar issued a memo stating that liquor can be served up to 1 am in bars, clubs and at events conducted with permits (indoor and outdoor) on new year’s eve. Further, the wine shops that usually wrap up business by 11 pm will be open till 12 pm on the same night.

Officials from the excise department said that they would monitor all points where parties are held to check if anyone keeps the business running past the stipulated timings.

“We have already begun conducting checks at bars to know if anyone is selling non-duty paid or unauthorised liquor, if drugs are being consumed and other violations. This will continue on the night December 31 too,” said an excise official, who added that the authorities would also focus on organisers taking permission to serve liquor for that day, such as, at outdoor events.

Wine shop will buy an extra stock of at least five to ten per-cent liquor so as to not lose out on new year’s eve demands. Some dealers usually buy extra stock of around five-per-cent on any given end of the month as companies offer discount on those days. The extra percent before new year is in addition to this. President of TS Wine Dealers Association president D Venkateswara Rao said, “People want the occasion to be special, they tend to buy premium liquor.”

