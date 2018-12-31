Supreme Court to decide on AP advocates’ house motion petition today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court Registry will on Monday decide whether to accept the ‘house motion petition’ moved by members of Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association (APHCAA). The body had sought three months time to shift the new HC to AP or till the temporary building complext at Nelapadu in Amaravati is completed. They had claimed that it would be impossible for them to shift their offices to the new location at such short notice.

A delegation of advocates, led by association vice president K Sitaram, will meet the Registrar at 10 am on Monday. If their matter is considered, after scrutiny of papers submitted on the issue, the Registry will assign a case number and place it before available judges of the Court for a hearing. At present, the Apex Court is on vacation and will re-open in the first week of January.

Recently, the general body of the association unanimously resolved to move the Supreme Court with a plea to seek three months time to shift to the High Court at Amaravati in AP. Earlier, they had registered protests at the issuance of gazette notification by the Centre regarding the constitution of a separate high court for AP, effective from January 1, 2019 with its principal seat at Amaravati. The present Hyderabad High Court shall become the High Court for Telangana State on the same day. Besides seeking sufficient time to shift their offices, the members are reportedly not happy with the facilities available at the new building in AP. They complained against a lack of basic facilities and amenities in Nelapadu.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been made for the swearing-in-ceremony of the 14 judges, who as per the gazette notification shall cease to be the judges of Hyderabad High Court and shall become the judges of AP high court at Amaravati with effect from Jan 1. Governor ESL Narasimhan will administer oath of office to Acting Chief Justice C Praveen Kumar on January 1 at 10.30 am in Indira Priyadarshini stadium in Visakhapatnam.