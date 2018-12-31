Home States Telangana

Supreme Court to decide on AP advocates’ house motion petition today

The Supreme Court Registry will on Monday decide whether to accept the ‘house motion petition’ moved by members of Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association (APHCAA).

Published: 31st December 2018 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court Registry will on Monday decide whether to accept the ‘house motion petition’ moved by members of Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association (APHCAA). The body had sought three months time to shift the new HC to AP or till the temporary building complext at Nelapadu in Amaravati is completed. They had claimed that it would be impossible for them to shift their offices to the new location at such short notice.

A delegation of advocates, led by association vice president K Sitaram, will meet the Registrar at 10 am on Monday. If their matter is considered, after scrutiny of papers submitted on the issue, the Registry will assign a case number and place it before available judges of the Court for a hearing. At present, the Apex Court is on vacation and will re-open in the first week of January.

Recently, the general body of the association unanimously resolved to move the Supreme Court with a plea to seek three months time to shift to the High Court at Amaravati in AP. Earlier, they had registered protests at the issuance of gazette notification by the Centre regarding the constitution of a separate high court for AP, effective from January 1, 2019 with its principal seat at Amaravati. The present Hyderabad High Court shall become the High Court for Telangana State on the same day. Besides seeking sufficient time to shift their offices, the members are reportedly not happy with the facilities available at the new building in AP. They complained against a lack of basic facilities and amenities in Nelapadu.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been made for the swearing-in-ceremony of the 14 judges, who as per the gazette notification shall cease to be the judges of Hyderabad High Court and shall become the judges of AP high court at Amaravati with effect from Jan 1. Governor ESL Narasimhan will administer oath of office to Acting Chief Justice C Praveen Kumar on January 1 at 10.30 am in Indira Priyadarshini stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APHCAA Supreme Court house motion petition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp