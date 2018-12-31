Home States Telangana

Jurala to suffer if Karnataka raises Almatti dam

If the proposal is implemented, the downstream projects of Almatti would be deprived of water in Krishna river basin.

A bridge across the Krishna River near Almatti Dam I P K NAYAk

By K Amruth Rao
Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: The Jurala lift irrigation project, which is already witnessing drop in its water levels, is facing another threat as the government in the neighbouring Karnataka has revealed plans to increase the height of the Almatti Dam.

Responding to a question raised by the MLAs on the issue in their State Assembly, the concerned minister has said there was a proposal to increase the height of the Almatti Dam, which will help them in storing more water.

If the proposal is implemented, the downstream projects of Almatti would be deprived of water in Krishna river basin. Karnataka, meanwhile, has already embarked on the construction of a barrage to divert the project waters.

It has already reduced the inflows of water from Almatti to Jurala, Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects.  The farmers of these areas, already suffering due to lack of water, were told that there will be no supply of water for irrigation during Rabi season because of low level of water in Jurala project. The Karnataka government is planning to increase the height of Almatti project from the present 519.60 m to 524.265 m at an estimated cost of Rs 30,143 crore. This was announced by the State irrigation minister in the Assembly.

No allocation

The Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal established in 1969, recommended that 2,130 tmc of water from the Krishna river be distributed among three states.

