‘KCR lying to people on BC reservations’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday attacked Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao for saying that the Congress party had moved High Court against the State government’s decision to increase reservations provided to Backward Classes (BC) in Panchayat elections.

Speaking at a meeting of political parties and 112 BC organisation, Reddy claimed that BCs were provided with 34 per cent reservations when Congress was in power. “Why is TRS government not able to continue this?” he said.

The TPCC chief claimed that it was a TRS member who had moved the Court against the reservations. “It was a TRS MPTC from Nagarkurnool who filed a case against the hike in reservations, saying that total reservations could not exceed 50 per cent. The Congress party has no connection to this,” he said.

“Despite there having been a Court directive about reservations, when in power, Congress allotted 34 per cent reservations to BCs. We have always demanded that BCs be provided reservation based on their share of population. Chandrasekhar Rao is wrong in saying that Congress wants reservations to be capped at 50 per cent,” he said.

Reddy also asked the Chief Minister whether candidates who have lost in the recent Assembly elections did not have the right to speak anymore. “We are not happy with this and have serious doubts over the way Panchayat elections will be held,” he said.

He tried to explain about the case filed by TPCC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan in the High Court. “Sravan, in his petition, had requested that BC’s be classified into A,B,C,D and E sub-categories for local body elections as well as such classification already exists. The Chief Minister has twisted the narrative to paint Sravan in bad light,” he said.

“In the year of 2014, the government claimed that they would spend `25000 crore for BCs in the next five-years. Though the budget was later increased `2 lakh crore, half the assurances given to BCs were disregarded. A sub-plan for BCs has to be implemented,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.Telangana Jana Samithi president Kodandaram and senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy were also present at the meeting.

They said that when BC Welfare Association was fighting for reservations to be increased from 34 per-cent to 56 per-cent, it was not justified on part of government to reduce it citing a Supreme Court order.

The main issue

TS government had recently issued an Ordinance to amend Panchayat Raj Act 2018 which had given 34 per cent reservation to BCs. The Ordinance stated that total reservations, according to an SC directive, would not exceed 50 per cent, thereby making 34 per cent reservations for BCs impossible. Now, the BC reservations can be a maximum of 28 per cent, as 22 per cent would be given to SCs and STs.