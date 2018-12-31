Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to inspect progress of Kaleshwaram and SRSP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to inspect ongoing construction work in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and rejuvenation of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) on January 1 and 2.

Rao will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Justice of Telangana and other judges on January 1. Later, he will leave from Begumpet airport by helicopter to Kaleshwaram. He will examine progress made in the pump houses of Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages. He will then travel to Karimnagar.

On January 2, he will visit the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) and inspect rejuvenation works of the project. He will inspect pump houses of Rajeshwararaopet and Rampur before returning to Hyderabad.

A team of retired engineers, led by retired Irrigation department Chief Engineer Shyam Prasad will visit pump houses of Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages ahead of Rao. They will appraise the Chief Minister on the progress made there.

On January 1, the retired engineers will visit Palamuru-Rangareddy and Dindi irrigation projects. They will examine the progress of the works. On January 2, they will visit the Seeta Rama Lift Irrigation Project and other surrounding areas and before travelling to Hyderabad. Later, they will submit a report of their observations to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister will hold a review meeting on the ongoing irrigation projects for two days on January 3 and 4 at Pragathi Bhavan. Rao’s field experience and the inputs from the retired irrigation officials is likely to be discussed.

According to an official release, the dates of Rao’s second leg of his tour of other projects like Mid-Mannair to Konda Pochamma Sagar and to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Dindi, Sitarama projects will be finalised later

Food processing units to come up

The Chief Minister on Monday will review the growth and expansion of the food processing industry in the State. The State government has taken up the construction of irrigation projects on a large scale, hoping that they would help the farming sector. It expects that these projects will result in better cultivation and production. To handle this potential growth in an organised way, the State has decided to establish food processing units at various locations. The CM will likely deliberate on this subject at the meeting.