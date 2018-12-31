Home States Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to inspect progress of Kaleshwaram and SRSP

Rao will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Justice of Telangana and other judges on January 1.

Published: 31st December 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to inspect ongoing construction work in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and rejuvenation of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) on January 1 and 2.

Rao will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Justice of Telangana and other judges on January 1. Later, he will leave from Begumpet airport by helicopter to Kaleshwaram. He will examine progress made in the pump houses of Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages. He will then travel to Karimnagar.
On January 2, he will visit the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) and inspect rejuvenation works of the project. He will inspect pump houses of Rajeshwararaopet and Rampur before returning to Hyderabad.
A team of retired engineers, led by retired Irrigation department Chief Engineer Shyam Prasad will visit pump houses of Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages ahead of Rao. They will appraise the Chief Minister on the progress made there.

On January 1, the retired engineers will visit Palamuru-Rangareddy and Dindi irrigation projects. They will examine the progress of the works. On January 2, they will visit the Seeta Rama Lift Irrigation Project and other surrounding areas and before travelling to Hyderabad. Later, they will submit a report of their observations to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister will hold a review meeting on the ongoing irrigation projects for two days on January 3 and 4 at Pragathi Bhavan. Rao’s field experience and the inputs from the retired irrigation officials is likely to be discussed.

According to an official release, the dates of Rao’s second leg of his tour of other projects like Mid-Mannair to Konda Pochamma Sagar and to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Dindi, Sitarama projects will be finalised later

Food processing units to come up

The Chief Minister on Monday will review the growth and expansion of the food processing industry in the State. The State government has taken up the construction of irrigation projects on a large scale, hoping that they would help the farming sector. It expects that these projects will result in better cultivation and production. To handle this potential growth in an organised way, the State has decided to establish food processing units at various locations. The CM will likely deliberate on this subject at the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Sri Ram Sagar Project Telangana CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp