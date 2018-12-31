Laxman slams CMs of Telugu States

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state president K Laxman criticised CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for using ‘unparliamentary’ language during his recent press conference. He also took on AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu for criticising PM Narendra Modi.

Laxman said that the two Telugu States were experiencing ‘chandrula’ grahanam (lunar eclipse), referring to its Chief Ministers whose names started with ‘Chandra’. “Both CMs are using unparliamentary and derogatory language,” he said while addressing a press conference here.

The former Musheerabad MLA claimed that recently elected CM, K Chandrasekhar Rao, was a disgrace to the people of the State due to his language while addressing the media. “The prideful and arrogant CM has used derogatory, disrespectful and senseless language. It is unbecoming of a CM to speak such things,” he said.

Laxman also criticised Naidu for bashing Prime Minister Modi on Sunday.On K Chandrasekhar Rao asking PM Narendra Modi to create a ministry for backward classes, Laxman asked if there was a need for such a thing. “What right do you have to ask for something like that when the Central government has already accorded Parliamentary status to Backward Classes. You didn’t have a single women minister in your previous Cabinet. You don’t have the right to speak about social justice,” Laxman said.