Mini Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara from February 20

Dwajasthambhams (flag poles) will be set up in four directions in the village on February 20 and ‘Mandamelige Pandaga’ would be organised on the same day.

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: mini Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara would be held from February 20 to 23. A group of tribal priests led by Siddaboina Jagga Rao has finalised the dates for conducting the mini-jatara at Medaram in SS Tadwai mandal of the district. The main and bi-annual jatara would take place next year.

Dwajasthambhams (flag poles) will be set up in four directions in the village on February 20 and ‘Mandamelige Pandaga’ would be organised on the same day. The priests would conduct special prayers on February 21 and the devotees could offer prayers to the tribal goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka on the next day. On February 23, ‘Vana Pravesham’ of the goddesses would take place.  

 

