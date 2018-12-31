Overall crime rate dips but violence against women, SC/STs up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE year 2018 saw a reduced overall crime rate by a margin of five per cent while cases of rape, kidnap and outrage of modesty and crimes against the SCs, STs have gone up in the State.

Going hard on harmony. After as many as 81 cases registered in the year 2017, the Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy said on Sunday in a press conference that the State police conducted all major festivals with an additional burden of the Assembly elections without a single untoward incident. Not a single case of communal violence was reported during the Ganesh, Ramzan and other major festivals in the city and State in current, he said.

Big dips. “Several crime heads saw a fall across the State -- murders were reduced by 4 per cent, property crime by 8 per cent, chain snatching by 43 per cent, crime against women by 7 per cent, cyber crime offences by three per cent, white collar offences by 2 per cent. As far as convictions are concerned, the life convictions have gone up by 11 per cent in the state,” Mahendar Reddy said

During the current year, 1,02,307 cases were reported as against 1,07,428 cases reported in 2017. Overall property offences have been reduced by 8 per cent and murder for gain cases have gone up by 5 per cent in 2018. Murder cases have come down by 4 per cent.

Bodily offences such as homicides gone up by five per cent, riotings by 17 per cent.Empowering foot-soldiers. The DGP credited the court constables and public prosecutors for the increased conviction rate. Besides, as many as 385 notorious offenders were detained under PD Act in 2018 compared to 162 and 348 in 2017 and 2016 respectively. All 710 law and order police stations in the state and national and state highways have been provided mobile patrol vehicle and motor bikes for visible policing that also helped in preventing much crimes. The crime against SCs, STs however saw an increase. 35 murders, 13 rapes and 12 cases of miscreants hurting members of the SC/ST community were reported in the State.

High on tech. “The Telangana police have opted cutting-edge technology such as TS COP, ePetty case, COP connect, Facial Recognition system, eChallan in dealing with regular reporting cases. Opting such technology initiatives not only helped control the crime rate but also bagged national awards for the State police,” Mahendar Reddy said.

New Year resolutions. Officials of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) are expected to finish inquiring into the EAMCET paper leak, Indiramma and Commercial Tax fraud offences in the coming year. The cyber crime units will be set up in all district headquarters equipped with facial recognition system in handling cyber-related cases. The state finger print bureau has as many as 8,24,010 finger prints in its database.