Sravan slams KCR for calling Cong ‘bewakoof’

Published: 31st December 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Sunday claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s recent attack against Congress leaders was a defensive and diversionary tactic to draw attention from his government’s decision to cut reservations of Backward Classes in Panchayat elections. He slammed Rao for calling Congress leaders ‘idiots’.

The Chief Minister had on Saturday held a press conference, where he criticised Congress leaders, claiming the party was the reason the government had to issue ordinance limiting reservations given to BCs. He had also attacked Congress ally, TDP chief and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for campaigning in the recent Assembly elections here.

“KCR must realise he is not Chief Minister of only TRS. He is the CM of four crore people in Telangana. He must learn to speak in a decent and balanced manner. His cheap talk of calling Congress leaders ‘bewakoof’ or ‘idiots’ does not behove a man who is sitting on the CM’s chair. He has brought shame to not only his position but to the entire State as well,” he said.

However, Sravan claimed, Rao was like his father and wouldn’t mind it if he used harsh language against him. “But I will not tolerate it if he tries to divert people from real issues,” he added.The TPCC spokesperson claimed that Rao’s accusation that Congress was trying to obstruct Panchayat Raj elections was a figment of his imagination. “The Congress never approached any Court to stop the elections,” he said.

Sravan claimed that Nagarkurnool MPTC Gopal Reddy had filed a petition against reservations going beyond the 50 per cent mark. “Gopal Reddy, who is close associate of TRS MLA from Nagarkurnool, Marri Janardhan Reddy, filed a petition (No. 21651/2018), demanding that reservation in Panchayat elections not cross the 50 per cent ceiling. TRS government did not even file a counter in this case,” he said.TPCC vice president Mallu Ravi too joined in the criticism, saying KCR was ‘ill mannered’ and ‘polluting politics’.

