Swadeshi Jagran Manch urges youth to turn job givers

Published: 31st December 2018 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: With just seven per cent jobs available in organised sector in the country, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) is exhorting the youth to become job providers rather than be just job seekers. The SJM has already started a campaign to motivate students to set up startups and initiatives through which they could provide employment to others. Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, SJM national vice-president Satish Kumar said his organisation is focusing on initiatives that create employments for youth in private sector. “We are visiting colleges and urging students to become job providers rather than a job seekers. Our slogan is ‘Don’t be a job seeker. Be a job provider’. We would be taking up the campaign on a large scale in coming days,” he said.

