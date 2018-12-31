Team Sunburn booked for ‘endangering public lives’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Organisers of the Sunburn festival have been charged of violation of orders and endangering life of the public attending the music festival. Police confirmed that the organisers complied by the timings but did not take any safety precautions and regulate the traffic creating issues. A lot of people were allowed entry without passes and attended the program without being checked. A case under sections 118 and 336 of IPC is registered against the organisers and all details are being probed into. “ Based on the evidence, the investigation will proceed.” said Gachibowli Inspector R Srinivas.

According to police, the organisers informed police that around 7,000 will attend the event but the crowd crossed the permitted limits and there was no mechanism to control them. Due to the increased crowd at the event, it could have lead to a stampede and the organisers had not taken any precautionary measures to respond to any emergency.