Home States Telangana

Team Sunburn booked for ‘endangering public lives’

Organisers of the Sunburn festival have been charged of violation of orders and endangering life of the public attending the music festival. 

Published: 31st December 2018 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Organisers of the Sunburn festival have been charged of violation of orders and endangering life of the public attending the music festival.  Police confirmed that the organisers complied by the timings but did not take any safety precautions and regulate the traffic creating issues. A lot of people were allowed entry without passes and attended the program without being checked. A case under sections 118 and 336 of IPC is registered against the organisers and all details are being probed into. “ Based on the evidence, the investigation will proceed.” said  Gachibowli Inspector R Srinivas.

According to police, the organisers informed police that around 7,000 will attend the event but the crowd crossed the permitted limits and there was no mechanism to control them. Due to the increased crowd at the event, it could have lead to a stampede and the organisers had not taken any precautionary measures to respond to any emergency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp