90-year-old Adilabad woman sitting next to fire dies after falling 

Below normal cold temperatures are here to stay at least for a day more, as cold wave will continue to prevail in various parts of the State even on Monday.

ADILABAD / HYDERABAD: A day after Adilabad recorded its lowest temperatures this winter, with the minimum temperature in certain parts touching as low as 3-degree Celsius, a 90-year-old woman accidentally fell into a fire she lit to warm herself. A few hours later, she was pronounced dead by the doctors treating her burns. A resident of the Guda village of the district, the woman was rescued by her family members who heard her screaming as she burnt. She was admitted to the RIMS hospital by her family members where she died during the treatment.

Cold wave conditions to prevail on Monday

Below normal cold temperatures are here to stay at least for a day more, as cold wave will continue to prevail in various parts of the State even on Monday. While Adilabad recorded the lowest minimum of 5o C, the State capital recorded 11oC, which is 4o below normal.  As per IMD, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, Warangal(U), Warangal(R), Medak, Siddipet and Kamareddy districts.  

On Sunday the minimum temperatures remained 2-6o Celsius below normal across most parts of the State, as per the IMD. In Hyderabad, it was recorded at 11o Celsius, 4oCelsius below normal. In Medak, it was 8o Celsius, 6oCelsius below normal. The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 5oCelsius in Adilabad. As per Telangana State Development Planning Society, the present cold weather conditions will continue to prevail for the next three days over most parts of north and central parts of the State.

