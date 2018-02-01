HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the revenue authorities for their failure to disclose records pertaining to prime government lands at Kapparada and Marripalem villages in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh in spite of a direction issued by the Information Commission, the High Court has recently directed the revenue authorities concerned to furnish the information sought by the petitioner with regard to the above lands under the Right to Information Act, and granted four weeks’ time for the purpose.

Justice A Ramalingeswara Rao passed this order on a petition filed by P Lakshminarayana, an advocate, complaining that the authorities were not disclosing the records and not even responding to the orders of the Information Commission on the said lands with an intention to benefit private parties.

The petitioner’s counsel alleged that the valuable government lands worth crores of rupees were snatched away, allotted and mortgaged, and revenue officials colluded with the land-grabbers. In fact, the subject lands located in survey numbers 57/3, 4, 5, 58, 59/1, 2, 3, 66/1, 2, 3, 4, 58/1, 41/1, 2 figured in the government’s prohibited list but the district collector removed them from the list without proper reason.