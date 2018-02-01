BHUPALPALLY : It seems the devotees visiting Medaram for Sammakka-Saralamma jatara are enjoying every bit of their stay. The district administration has invited over 300 tribal folk artists to perform at the fair.The music and dance performances by the tribal artists on the first day of the fest were a major attraction for the pilgrims. The artists dancing their way to the traditional music and the drum beats left the visitors shaking their legs too. Several devotees especially young girls and women couldn’t stop themselves from joining the tribal artists. Meanwhile, the artists enjoyed dancing with the people and freely teaching them their steps.

Eighteen-year-old Radika, who came along with her family to jatara, was so tempted to dance with the tribal women that she just removed her footwear and jumped into the arena and started dancing with them. She even pulled her aunt and made her dance along with her.

“Whenever I hear good music, I cannot stop myself from dancing,”she said. Meanwhile, many young girls and women were seen dancing along with tribal folk artists. Several tribal artists from Adilabad, Asifabad, Bhadrachalam, Chhattishgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Agency areas performed during the jatara.