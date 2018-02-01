ADILABAD : Adivasi Hakula Porat Samithi state president and former Boath MLA Soyam Bapu Rao strongly criticised the state government for not following protocol during National SC/ST chairman Nand Kumar Sai visit to Hyderabad from New Delhi on Tuesday to offer prayers at Medaram Samakka-Saralamma jatara.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Bapu Rao said Nand Kumar Sai arrived at Hyderabad on state government’s assurance that he would be provided chopper from Hyderabad to Medaram but in the last moment the chopper was taken away by Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao and Mahabubabad MP Sitaram Naik for their programmes.

After waiting for two hours, Nand Kumar Sai went to Medaram on road. He alleged that it was an insult to the Adivasis as per Article 342. He said that the state government has been neglecting the Adivasis and giving priority to other communities. He said the tribals lost their livelihood due to Pollavaram project. Meanwhile, he demanded the government to remove migrated Lambadas from the ST category.