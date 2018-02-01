KURNOOL: After a high drama lasting three hours, a young boy and a girl finally entered into wedlock in the presence of police and family members at Kanala village in Nandyal mandal on Wednesday. Circle Inspector Ramakrishna Reddy said that a post graduate unemployed youth M Chandrasekhar of Kanala and Divya Bai hailing from Rambhupal Randa in Panyam mandal, fell in love three years ago. They were in a live-in relationship for a few months in Kadapa. The girl is working as a cashier at a super market in Kadapa, while he is on the lookout for a job.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar distanced himself from Divya and started dating another girl of Kanala. He was also planning to marry her. Having learnt about the affair, Divya along with her relatives rushed to Kanala and sought justice by sitting in front of his house.

A high drama ensued when parents of the boy tried to remove her from the premises. A heated argument followed between the boy and the girl and she slapped him with her footwear. She also attacked his parents and approached the police seeking justice. Finally, Chandrasekhar agreed to marry Divya. Their marriage took place at a local temple.