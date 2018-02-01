HYDERABAD: IN a horrifying incident, a 19-year-old girl was admitted to Warangal Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital with her gangrenous small intestines hanging out of her vagina after an unsuccessful abortion was performed on her illegally by an RMP. The doctors who operated on her said she was in septic shock and breathless when she was brought on January 18.

The teenager landed in the horrifying condition after an RMP from Mahbubabad performed an abortion on her on January 16. She was three months pregnant then. Later, she was brought to the MGM Hospital by her mother on January 18 and the doctor G Nagarjuna Goud who attended to her says her haemoglobin level was low.

“The RMP had made a six-cm perforation to anterior uterine wall and small intestines slipped out of the perforation into the uterus and came out of the vagina,” Dr Nagarjuna said. “Since the intestines were out, they developed necrosis and turned gangrenous.” Doctors transfused five units of blood.

After her condition stabilised, a surgery was performed. Doctors found around 40-cm of gangrenous small intestines. Resection and Anastomosis was performed on the girl to remove gangrenous intestines, three-month-old fetus was aborted and the remaining intestines were stitched together and the perforation on uterine was closed.“RMPs are only supposed to perform first aid and offer basic treatment. People should understand the difference between an RMP and doctor,” said Dr Nagarjuna.