KARIMNAGAR: Several busy junctions in Karimnagar city on Wednesday wore a deserted look after residents went on a pilgrimage to take part in the on-going Samakka Sarakka Jatara in the adjoining Medaram village of Warangal district. Though educational institutions have not declared holiday, most of the student staying in hostels have left to their home on Tuesday night itself to take part in the Jatara.

At Rekurthi, Chintakunta, Nagnur and Housing Board Colony in the outskirts of Karimnagar city organisers have made massive arrangements for the jatara. Huzurabad and Veenavanka are the jatara points and are usually called as mini Medaram.

Drone cameras are pressed into service for security purpose at jatara. Prakasham Gunj, a marketplace in the heart of the town, has been abuzz with activity as shops selling jaggery have been mushrooming everywhere. With jaggery being the main offering to Samakka-Saralakka during the Jatara, regular shops selling jaggery apart, other traders have also opened special counters.