HYDERABAD: In order to address the shortage of qualified doctors for medical colleges in the State, Health Minister Dr C Laxma Reddy gave directions to look into the proposal to increase the retirement age of doctors from current 58 years. By December this year, at least 59 professors and associate professors are set to retire from State government medical colleges. Every year, at least 20 professors or associate professors retire.

In the past a few months, a group of senior doctors submitted their representations requesting the retirement age to be increased. The doctors contended that by age of 58, they gain rich experience of 25 to 28 years and government loses out on the experienced doctors when they retire.

“Two more medical colleges will come up at Nalgonda and Suryapet. Professors, associate professors are needed for the colleges. If up to 50 doctors retire, there will be a huge gap in requirement and available number of doctors,” said an official from the department. Number of MBBS and PG seats granted by MCI depends on number of faculty.