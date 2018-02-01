HYDERABAD: Senior IAS officer Shailendra Kumar Joshi, popularly known as SK Joshi, who belongs to 1984 batch, assumed charge as new Chief Secretary of the state here on Wednesday. With the present Chief Secretary SP Singh retiring on Wednesday, the state government selected Joshi for the coveted post. Joshi will be in office till December, 2019.

He is the fourth Chief Secretary of the newly formed Telangana state. Joshi did his engineering in Electronics and Communications at IIT, Roorkee. He worked for eight months in the Indian Railways Service and later selected the civil services in 1984. After taking charge from his predecessor, Joshi said he would work up to the expectations of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.