HYDERABAD: IN a significant development, the boiler of the seventh phase plant in the 800 MW captive capacity power plant of Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) was formally lighted by TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director (CMD) D Prabhakar Rao on Wednesday, successfully beginning the trial run for power generation.

The 800 MW plant, Rao said, would be synchronised with the grid before March 31. The boiler was integrated with the massive generator supplied to KTPS by BHEL unit in Haridwar. Further, the 800 MW KTPS Seventh Phase Plant is going to set a record of being the first power plant to be set up after the formation of the Telangana state.

“With this achievement, the TS Genco is closer to creating a record,” Prabhakar Rao said. The works on this plant started on January 1, 2015, at an estimated cost of `5,700 crore. While the Central Electricity Agency (CEA) has stipulated that the new power plants should be completed in 48 months period, KTPS is likely to achieve the target within a much lesser time framework -- 39 months. Nowhere in the country has a power plant been constructed in such a short period of time, claims Rao. Once the KTPS seventh phase comes into being, the captive generation in the State available will be more than 15,000 MW.

Less burden on people



KTPS 7th stage is also going to set a record as the only plant in the country which is constructed with less IDC loan burden. If the construction of any plant is delayed it would mean higher Interest During the Construction (IDC). The electricity organisations have to bear the additional burden and the same will be passed on to people. Since KTPS is constructed in time, there will not be any extra IDC burden.

Static Frequency Converters for Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad: The Static Frequency Converters (SFC) which are essential for operating the motors of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) will reach the state by this month end. The SFCs are being packed in Germany. The SFCs are manufactured at Siemens City in Germany.