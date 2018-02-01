HYDERABAD: The High Court on Wednesday directed the Nalgonda district superintendent of police to file a detailed counter affidavit to a petition filed seeking probe either by a special investigation team (SIT) or the CBI into the brutal murder of Congress leader Boddupally Srinivas in Nalgonda town on January 24. Justice A V Sesha Sai was dealing with a lunch motion petition moved by B Laxmi, wife of the deceased and chairperson of the Nalgonda municipal council, seeking directions to the police to furnish details of the call data of all the accused persons. Alleging that the death was not being properly investigated by the local police, she urged the court to issue directions to the government to hand over the case to the CBI or a specially-constituted SIT.

Petitioner’s counsel Damodar Reddy submitted that the deceased was an active Congress worker for several years and both the petitioner and her husband had actively participated in party programmes. Leaders of the ruling party had been asking them to join the TRS and when they refused to do so, they warned them of dire consequences. Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham also pressurised them to support the TRS. In spite of several requests made in the last two years, the police refused to provide protection to her husband, the petitioner said and suspected that the MLA had played a role in the murder as all the accused were his close associates.

There was a high-level criminal conspiracy behind the murder. Yet, the district police told the media that the murder was committed on the spur of the moment by Veeresham’s followers and it was not linked to any political party. The police were trying to weaken the prosecution case by probing the case in a biased and prejudicial manner to protect the conspirators, the counsel said and added that facts would come out if the call data record of the accused persons was shared with the petitioner.

On the other hand, special counsel for Telangana Sharat Kumar said that sharing of call data at this stage would hamper the ongoing probe. Claiming that police were investigating the case impartially, he sought some time for placing full details before the court. During the course of hearing, the judge expressed dismay at the way the police paraded the alleged killers before the media. It was difficult to differentiate between the police personnel and the accused in the photographs published in newspapers, the judge quipped. While adjourning the case by three weeks, he directed the district SP to file a comprehensive counter affidavit on the issue.