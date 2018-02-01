HYDERABAD: Time and again, those working for the safety and security of women and children have been pointing out that Rs 1,000 crore corpus fund, called the Nirbhaya Fund, has been largely under utilised. On the other hand, those who have the authority to disburse the funds say that plans catering to the safety needs of women have not been proposed by States yet.

Speaking to Express, they said, officials at the State level are not ‘sensitive enough’ to understand what women need. The fund was set up by the Government of India in 2013 after the brutal gang-rape of a medical student which triggered protests, demanding to make the country safer for women. However, three years on, only Rs 264 crore out of Rs 3,000 crore has been used till August, 2017, as per an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court a few months ago.

The guidelines for the utilisation of Nirbhaya Fund issued by the Ministry of Women and Child Development read that States should formulate proposals factoring in women safety issues in their sector within the public sphere and send it to the Ministry for appraisal and recommendation of projects.

While the schemes initiated by the Ministry are being implemented in Telangana, albeit not up to the mark, the Department of Women and Child Welfare (WCW) has only started to work out other plans. “We just initiated discussions on this front and we will soon look at the other areas we can build plans on,” informed Viziendra Boyi, director, WCW.

She also confirmed that apart from the Crisis Centres, also known as Sakhi Centres, nothing else has been planned. Besides this, the Ministry also launched 181, a women’s helpline number and the concept of Mahila Police Volunteers. Meanwhile, it is unclear if the Central Victim Compensation Fund under which Rs 200 crore is said to have been disbursed to the states is being utilised for compensation to the victim or her dependents.

A Ministry official shared with Express that officials in Telangana are unaware of the biggest problems women face. “This is not just limited to a single state. We are pushing for proposals that will ensure safety of women,” she said. She also suggested that officials can look into the issue of Muslim women being trafficked into Gulf countries. “We are the only country in the world that has the maximum number of legislations for women and now we also have enough money. This needs to be put to best use,” she further said. Activists say that consultations about making public spaces safe for women should be held. “We need to tap into academia as there are people studying the challenges faced by women,” said Rukmini Rao, from Gramya Resource Centre.

Sanctioned proposals from other States

Abhaya Project in Andhra Pradesh is slated to be launched on pilot basis on Krishna and Visakhapatnam at an estimated cost of `138.49 crore where technology will be used to track auto rickshaws. Around `10.20 crore has been allotted to Rajasthan’s Chirali scheme to constitute community action groups in seven districts. The objective is to create an environment so that women and girls move freely and make use of choices, spaces and opportunities.