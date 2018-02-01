BHUPALPALLY : In a tragic incident, a woman who was being shifted to hospital died midway after the ambulance in which she was being taken got held up in a traffic jam due to heavy vehicular rush towards Medaram on Wednesday.The woman, identified as Kamala Bai of Nirmal, according to police came to Medaram jatara along with her family. She developed labour pains on Tuesday night and delivered a baby boy. However, soon after the delivery, she started bleeding heavily and was shifted to Eturunagaram ITDA hospital. But, as there was no gynaecologist at the hospital, she was advised to be taken to MGM Hospital in Warangal.

As she was being taken to Warangal in an ambulance, the vehicle got stuck in a traffic jam. Her condition deteriorated and she died due to excessive bleeding.Later, the cops cleared the way to shift her body to her native place. Her family members lamented that if the cops had cleared the traffic earlier she would have survived.