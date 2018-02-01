BHUPALPALLY : The four-day ‘Sammakka - Saralamma Jatara’ at Medaram, considered to be the biggest tribal festival across South Asia, began on Wednesday with huge number of devotees thronging the village to seek the blessings of the tribal Goddesses Sammaka-Saralamma. A heavy rush was witnessed on the first day with traffic snarls at several places. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded along a stretch of 5 km over three hours during the morning. Meanwhile, a heavy rush is expected on Thursday as thousands of vehicles will be moving towards Medaram from different parts of the state.

Earlier in the day, Medaram village turned into a sea of humanity with thousands of people thronging the place to participate in the Jatara. The customary arrival of Saralamma, from Kannepally village began around 8.15 pm with rituals and the image of the goddess covered in red clothes was brought in a vessel-laden with vermilion and turmeric powder amid drum beats. The proceedings concluded at 10.30 pm after the head priest K Saraiah along with other two priests Kiran and S Venkateshwarlu reached the Jampanna Vaagu. The proceedings were delayed due to lunar eclipse.

) Devotees taking out a procession while bringing

Goddess Saralamma on the outskirts of Karimnagar

on Wednesday | Express photo

With the arrival of goddess Saralamma, the enthusiasm of the devotees reached peak and they started dancing. The crowd swelled after the arrival of deity and long queues were witnessed during late night. Meanwhile, Saralamma’s mother Sammakka would be brought from Chilalagutta village on Thursday. The deities would be traditionally installed on a platform under a tree called ‘Gaddi’ after being brought to the venue.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and Governor ESL Narasomhan will visit Medaram on Friday and offer prayers. After Kumbha mela, it is the Medaram Jatara that is known for congregation of large number of devotees.

Elaborate arrangements

Tribal people of not only the two Telugu-speaking states but also from Maharashtra, Chhattishgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and the north-eastern states would be attending the Samakka-Sralamma Jatara at Medaram . The South Central Railway has made arrangements for 16 special trains between Secunderabad and Warangal, and Kazipet and Sirpur Kagaznagar. The TSRTC is running over 4,000 buses.

Mini Jatara observed in Mancherial

Mancherial: As part of mini Sammakka-Sarlamma Jatara, Endowments officials arranged jataras at more than 10 places especially on the banks of Godavari river in Mancherial and Ramakrishnapur. On Wednesday, Saralamma was brought to Gaddallu as per the tribal traditions. A large number of devotees across the district visited Godavari river, took a holy dip and offered prayers to Saralamma on the first day. Singerani Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management made elaborate arrangements for as a large number of workers along with their families thronged the Medaram Jatara in Bhupalpally district to offer prayers.