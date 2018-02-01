HYDERABAD: In a relief to the aspiring candidate belonging to Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, the High Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to consider the petitioner as a local candidate and to receive his application and issue hall-ticket for the Teachers’ Recruitment Test (TRT) to be held in February this year.

Justice M S Ramachandra Rao passed this order on a petition filed by M Rangaswamy, an unemployed youth from Kurnool district of AP state, with a plea that his application for the teacher post under TRT and reservation under SC category be considered. Petitioner’s counsel Bura Ramesh told the court that as per the notification issued for TRT, a candidate who studied in one district for four consecutive years from Class IV to X or SSC should be treated as a local candidate.Taking these submissions into consideration, the judge directed the TSPSC to issue him hall ticket for the above test.