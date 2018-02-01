HYDERABAD: The standing committee of National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) in its meeting held on Wednesday gave clearance to the Chanaka-Korata and Tummidihatti barrages which will help in irrigation of eastern and western parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district. The move comes as Maharashtra government informed the NBWL that there will be no harm to wildlife in Tippeshwar and Chaprala wildlife sanctuaries because of the two projects.

Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao said this is an effect of him having negotiations with Maharashtra government on the issue since the past few months. While the Chanaka-Korata barrage is being built on the Penganga river and is expected to provide water for irrigation to 51 thousand acres of land, Tummidihatti project, which is being constructed over Pranahita river is expected to provide water to 2 lakh acres of land.

Farmers’ income will double by 2020: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Farmers’ income in the state will double by 2020 with the implementation of the government’s investment support scheme, under which the state will give `4,000 per acre to each farmer, irrigation and marketing minister T Harish Rao has said. Rao made this claim after an official team which had studied the market practices in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka gave a PowerPoint presentation to him here on Wednesday. The marketing officials had studied the market storage, minimum support price, cropping pattern and market stabilisation fund during their tour.