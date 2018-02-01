SIDDIPET : The latest developments in Vemulaghat village in Thoguta mandal are worrying common farmers. The farmers have been observing relay hunger strikes for the last 606 days seeking fair compensation. Though the villagers were united for the last 600 days, a few are moving away from the agitation for the last six days. Three days ago, about 20 farmers registered 32 acres of land with the government and some more are to follow them.

For a long time, ruling party leaders were silently watching the movement and it is learnt that now they have decided to utilise the opportunity and end the Vemulaghat movement. Farmer T Kanakaiah, who played a key role in the movement, announced his withdrawal from the movement after three days of 20 farmers registering their land with the government. Mallanna Sagar Porata Samithi has a Whatsapp group and argument started among farmers on the issue. Kanakaiah alleged that a few leaders were misleading the farmers on court issue.

He said the court clearly mentioned that land rates would

be decided by Land Acquisition Officer and questioned that how leaders could get higher rates by approaching the court. Members of the group replied to the questions posed by Kanakaiah. Some farmers said Kanakaiah should show the papers of the court to a good lawyer to get an answer. Group members also shared a conversation between the farmers at the time of the movement. Observing these developments, farmers are worried and don’t know where it will lead.

Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, observing the latest development, commented that Congress was playing politics in the name of hunger strikes. A farmer from the village said the arguments and difference of opinion among the farmers are weakening the morale of the villagers. As many as 14 villages are to be submerged under Mallanna Sagar Reservoir. Of the 14 villages, 13 villages have registered their land with the government except Vemulaghat village. After 600 days, a few farmers registered their land citing financial problems.