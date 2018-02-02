HYDERABAD: Expressing concern at encroachment of lakes and ponds in cities by raising huge structures and citing the Chennai city which was flooded due to incessant rains in 2015, a division bench of the High Court on Thursday cautioned, “If human beings convert the lakes and ponds into residential colonies, then the nature in the form of floods will convert the same colonies into lakes. About 90 percent of lakes in Chennai city have disappeared.”

The bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and T Amarnath Goud made these observations while dealing with a batch of petitions pertaining to GO No.111 issued by the erstwhile united AP government prohibiting constructions in catchment areas of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs here. The bench felt the need for having an in-depth hearing on GO No.111. While adjourning the case to February 15, the bench asked the counsels of both the parties to come prepared for arguments.