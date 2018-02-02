HYDERABAD: A 15-year-old girl died while her classmate suffered severe injuries after being run over by a car, allegedly driven by the principal of the school where they studied, in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana today.

The incident took place around 9 am at Jadcherla, 90 km from here, police said.

The girls, class 10 students, were heading for their class when the car hit them, a local police official said.

S Murali (37), the school principal, was driving the car, he added.

"Both the girls were rushed to a nearby hospital. B Ramyasri succumbed to injuries, while the other girl is undergoing treatment," the police official told PTI.

A case under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence) was registered against the principal and he was being questioned, the official added.