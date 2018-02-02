HYDERABAD: In terms of allocations made to South Central Railway (SCR) for the fiscal year 2018-19, there is not much to cheer. No major projects have been allocated to the zone, whereas two major urban projects have been sanctioned to Mumbai and Bengaluru. Mumbai’s local train network will get an extra 90 km of track. The city will also get close to Rs 40,000 crore for upgrades and improvements. For Bengaluru, a 160-km suburban railway network has been sanctioned at the cost of Rs 17,000 crore. Interestingly, both Karnataka and Maharashtra will go to polls soon.

There is no mention of expansion of Multi-Modal Transport System known as MMTS in the Greater Hyderabad limits, which is facing traffic congestion. The MMTS Phase-1 is being well received by passengers and patronage is increasing with each passing day. The Phase-II is under various stages of construction and expected to be completed by this year-end. SCR officials said that exact budget allocations made to SCR would be known only on Monday when the Pink Book is tabled in Parliament. Pink Book is about work, machinery and rolling stock programme of Railways.

Reacting to the general budget presented for 2018-19 in Parliament, NFIR and SCR Employees Sangh, general secretary Raghavaiah expressed unhappiness over the budget proposals. He said the budget proposals had totally ignored the plight of poor and working class, who have not been extended any type of relief.