MEDARAM: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced Rs 200 crore grant for development of permanent structures and facilities at Medaram for pilgrims visiting the Sammakka-Saralamma jatara. The Chief Minister said the tribal fair would be developed into an international venue in the coming days.

Rao said he would direct the Collector to acquire 200-300 acres of land around the jatara venue for the purpose. A dam would also be built on Jampanna Vagu to meet the water requirement of the area. He offered prayers at the shrine of Sammakka-Saralamma along with his family on Friday.

“About 1.4 crore people from across seven States attend the Medaram jatara,” Rao said. “I feel there is a need to develop the jatara venue. Even the space around the main shrine is very congested. I will soon be holding a meeting to finalise the venue for development and allocate Rs 200 crore in the ensuing budget,” he said. “Medaram Jatara is the Kumbh Mela of South. Hence, it should be accorded national festival status. I will once again take up this issue to the notice of the Prime Minister,” he said.