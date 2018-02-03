MEDARAM : Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced `200 crore grant for development of permanent structures and facilities at Medaram for pilgrims visiting the Sammakka-Saralamma jatara. The Chief Minister said the tribal fair would be developed into an international venue in the coming days.

Rao said he would direct the Collector to acquire 200-300 acres of land around the jatara venue for the purpose. A dam would also be built on Jampanna Vagu to meet the water requirement of the area. He offered prayers at the shrine of Sammakka-Saralamma along with his family on Friday.

“About 1.4 crore people from across seven States attend the Medaram jatara,” Rao said. “I feel there is a need to develop the jatara venue. Even the space around the main shrine is very congested. I will soon be holding a meeting to finalise the venue for development and allocate `200 crore in the ensuing budget,” he said. “Medaram Jatara is the Kumbh Mela of South. Hence, it should be accorded national festival status. I will once again take up this issue to the notice of the Prime Minister,” he said.